Telescopio James Webb: así se ven 45 mil galaxias en una misma foto

You're looking at 45,000+ galaxies.



This image was taken as part of the JWST Advanced Deep Extragalactic Survey (JADES) — a massive science program that’s revolutionizing what we know about galaxies in the early universe: https://t.co/5gqntO0C4S



Here are the highlights ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/8VqYlmvtDK