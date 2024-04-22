- Publicidad -
lunes, abril 22, 2024
Novak Djokovic ganó el Premio Laureus al Mejor Deportista del Año

Deportes
Por Christian Coronel
El tenista serbio y número 1 del ranking ATP, Novak Djokovic, recibió este lunes 22 de abril el Premio Laureus al Mejor Deportista Masculino del 2023.

El año pasado, ‘Nole’ ganó el Australian Open, el Roland Garros y el US Open, además de lograr el subcampeonato en Wimbledon.

El serbio se impuso a deportistas de la talla del argentino Lionel Messi, el noruego Erling Haaland y el nacido en Países Bajos, Max Verstappen.

Noticia al Día

