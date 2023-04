El zuliano Jackson Chourio es el mejor prospecto de las Grandes Ligas

#Brewers Jackson Chourio is now the #1 prospect in the MLB according to @BaseballAmerica.



Last season as an 18-year-old, Chourio hit .288 with 30 2B, 5 3B, 20 HR, 75 RBIs, 75 R, and 16 SB in 99 games between A/AA. pic.twitter.com/HbI6G30jhW