El venezolano Oswaldo Cabrera recibe el llamado de los Yankees al equipo grande

agosto 17, 2022 - 4:33 pm

Los Yankees de Nueva York llamaron este miércoles desde Triple A al prospecto venezolano Oswaldo Cabrera, quien podría hacer su debut en la MLB.

El nativo de Guarenas, estado Miranda, se perdió dos meses por una lesión en el hombro, pero eso no le ha impedido a destacar con su madero en las Ligas Menores.

Cabrera, prospecto número 11 de los “Mulos del Bronx”, fue llamado junto al jardinero dominicano Estevan Florial. El criollo, de 23 años, tiene la capacidad de jugar como segunda, tercera base y campocorto, lo que representa una gran adquisición para los bombarderos.

Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: • Recalled INF Oswaldo Cabrera (#95), OF Estevan Florial (#90) and RHP Ron Marinaccio (#97) from Triple-A SWB. • Placed RHP Clay Holmes on the 15-day injured list (left lower back spasm) retroactive to 8/14.

Oswaldo Cabrera disputó 52 partidos en Doble A y Triple A con los Yankees, donde dejó un promedio de .269 con nueve jonrones, 13 dobles, 13 bases robadas, 32 carreras impulsadas y 31 anotadas.

Oswaldo Cabrera has played 55 games at AAA, if you took his numbers over a 150 game pace here’s how it’d look:

-35 HRs

-109 RBIs

-38 2Bs

-11 3Bs

-30 SBs

-154 wRC+

-11.5 Fielding Runs Above Average

Cole wants a “spark”, give the ace what he wants.

pic.twitter.com/6MM4CLk18J

— Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) August 16, 2022