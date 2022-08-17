El venezolano Oswaldo Cabrera recibe el llamado de los Yankees al equipo grande

Los Yankees de Nueva York llamaron este miércoles desde Triple A al prospecto venezolano Oswaldo Cabrera, quien podría hacer su debut en la MLB.
Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:
• Recalled INF Oswaldo Cabrera (#95), OF Estevan Florial (#90) and RHP Ron Marinaccio (#97) from Triple-A SWB.
• Placed RHP Clay Holmes on the 15-day injured list (left lower back spasm) retroactive to 8/14.
— New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 17, 2022
Oswaldo Cabrera disputó 52 partidos en Doble A y Triple A con los Yankees, donde dejó un promedio de .269 con nueve jonrones, 13 dobles, 13 bases robadas, 32 carreras impulsadas y 31 anotadas.
Oswaldo Cabrera has played 55 games at AAA, if you took his numbers over a 150 game pace here’s how it’d look:
-35 HRs
-109 RBIs
-38 2Bs
-11 3Bs
-30 SBs
-154 wRC+
-11.5 Fielding Runs Above Average
Cole wants a “spark”, give the ace what he wants.
pic.twitter.com/6MM4CLk18J
— Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) August 16, 2022
