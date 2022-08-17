El venezolano Oswaldo Cabrera recibe el llamado de los Yankees al equipo grande
  agosto 17, 2022 - 4:33 pm
Los Yankees de Nueva York llamaron este miércoles desde Triple A al prospecto venezolano Oswaldo Cabrera, quien podría hacer su debut en la MLB.

El nativo de Guarenas, estado Miranda, se perdió dos meses por una lesión en el hombro, pero eso no le ha impedido a destacar con su madero en las Ligas Menores. 
 
Cabrera, prospecto número 11 de los “Mulos del Bronx”, fue llamado junto al jardinero dominicano Estevan Florial.  El criollo, de 23 años, tiene la capacidad de jugar como segunda, tercera base y campocorto, lo que representa una gran adquisición para los bombarderos.

Oswaldo Cabrera disputó 52 partidos en Doble A y Triple A con los Yankees, donde dejó un promedio de .269 con nueve jonrones, 13 dobles, 13 bases robadas, 32 carreras impulsadas y 31 anotadas.

 

