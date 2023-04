El histórico inicio de campaña de los Rays de Tampa Bay

THE RAYS’ +57 RUN DIFF IS THE HIGHEST IN A TEAM’S 1ST 9 GAMES SINCE 1900



OVERALL LIST:



highest run diff in 1st 9 games of season, MLB history:



1884 St. Louis Maroons: +78

1884 New York Gothams: +63

2023 Rays: +57

1882 Providence Grays: +54

1876 Hartfords of Brooklyn: +51