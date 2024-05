El Gran Premio de la India en MotoGP queda aplazado hasta 2025

🇰🇿 𝙉𝙚𝙬 𝙙𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙨 for 2024 #KazakhstanGP confirmed!



Flooding caused the event to be postponed from June



The inaugural Kazakhstan GP will now take place from the 20th to the 22nd of September as the first race on the Asian leg of the 2024 #FIM #MotoGP™️ calendar. pic.twitter.com/rXcxabD1M5