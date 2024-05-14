Dominic Thiem no fue invitado para jugar Roland Garros

El austriaco Dominic Thiem, quien recientemente anunció su retiro para este año, no recibió invitación para jugar Roland Garros, el segundo grand slam de la temporada.

Thiem fue dos veces finalista y dos veces semifinalista en París. Además, jugó varios partidos inolvidables en este mítico torneo y es campeón de grand slam (US Open 2020).

Por otro lado, Simona Halep, Caroline Wozniacki y Emma Raducanu tampoco fueron incluidas en el Wild Card del Roland Garros.

Lee también: Robert Lewandowski podría recibir el Balón de Oro 2020

Noticia al Día

Dominic Thiem did not receive a wildcard for Roland Garros.



He’s a 2-time finalist & played some truly unforgettable matches there that will live on for years to come.



In his last season on tour, this just doesn’t feel right. 💔 pic.twitter.com/swCmlO33ZR