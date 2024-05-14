- Publicidad -
martes, mayo 14, 2024
34 C
Dominic Thiem no fue invitado para jugar Roland Garros

Por Christian Coronel
El austriaco Dominic Thiem, quien recientemente anunció su retiro para este año, no recibió invitación para jugar Roland Garros, el segundo grand slam de la temporada.

Thiem fue dos veces finalista y dos veces semifinalista en París. Además, jugó varios partidos inolvidables en este mítico torneo y es campeón de grand slam (US Open 2020).

Por otro lado, Simona Halep, Caroline Wozniacki y Emma Raducanu tampoco fueron incluidas en el Wild Card del Roland Garros.

Noticia al Día

