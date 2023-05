Boston Celtics y Miami Heat disputan hoy el “bonito” por el pase a las Finales de la NBA

Another year, another Heat/Celtics game to decide the Eastern Conference Champion!



🍿 First Game 7 rematch since 1995

🍿 Tatum: 51 PTS in G7 last round

🍿 Celtics can become 1st team to overcome 3-0 deficit



Tip-off at 8:30 PM ET on TNT… WHO WILL WIN? pic.twitter.com/mhJZqO4HV6