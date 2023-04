His Holiness the Great 14th #DalaiLama of #Tibet addresses the gathering on the final day of two days Global Buddhist Summit organised by @IbcWorldOrg at Ashoka Hotel in Delhi on 21 April 2023.



Photo | Tenzin Jigme Taydeh | https://t.co/kKo0xQyRSM pic.twitter.com/EqkqnkG1Ty