Jorge Martín logra pole récord en el GP de Australia de MotoGP

Tomorrow’s grid has been decided by an almighty new all-time lap record from @88jorgemartin 🔥



And the battle for the #MotoGP World Championship couldn't be hotter with the main contenders starting from 3rd, 4th and 5th on the grid ⚔️#AustralianGP 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/lTD54Crc4U