Ex miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst murió tras caer de un edificio

enero 30, 2022 - 8:54 pm

What a sad way to end the first month of 2022 😔. We must never stop having the conversation on mental health. RIP Cheslie Kryst 🕊 pic.twitter.com/RE8OfweVuB

This is why I tell people I love them NOW, TODAY, YESTERDAY. BE KIND & don’t hesitate giving someone a compliment ❤️ You could be cheering them up more than you realize. Tomorrow isn’t granted & you never know what could happen in life.https://t.co/2ow05Jzm8G

— Sierra Fox (@thesierrafox) January 31, 2022