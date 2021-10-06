Múltiples personas fueron baleadas en una escuela secundaria de Texas

octubre 6, 2021 - 11:37 am

La mañana de este miércoles 6 de octubre, se informó que varias personas resultaron baleadas por un desconocido en una escuela secundaria en Texas, Estados Unidos.

#BREAKING NEWS: Timberview High School in North Texas is currently on lockdown, with students and staff locked in their classrooms/offices. A person with a weapon is believed to have been on the campus. https://t.co/sDQPHnl2g9

We are on scene at a shooting at Timberview High School. We are doing a methodical search and working closely with @ATFHQ @mansfieldisd Police, @MansfieldPDTX @GrandPrairiePD and other agencies. We will be announcing a parent staging location soon once the location is identified pic.twitter.com/R08TuHPMHh

— Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021