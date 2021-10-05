Ella es Audra Miller, la bella muchacha que canta en First to Eleven para covers de Youtube (foto+video)
  octubre 5, 2021 - 12:57 pm
Entretenimiento | Farándula

Ella es Audra Miller, la bella muchacha que canta en First to Eleven para covers de Youtube (foto+video)

Audra Miller es vocalista de la banda First to Eleven, que hace covers de las agrupaciones de rock más reconocidas del mundo. 

Esta jovencita, con su voz, ha cautivado a cientos de miles de usuarios en la plataforma Youtube. 

Te dejamos algunas fotografías y temas musicales de la artista.

 

 
 
 
 
 
