Ella es Audra Miller, la bella muchacha que canta en First to Eleven para covers de Youtube (foto+video)

octubre 5, 2021 - 12:57 pm

Audra Miller es vocalista de la banda First to Eleven, que hace covers de las agrupaciones de rock más reconocidas del mundo.

Esta jovencita, con su voz, ha cautivado a cientos de miles de usuarios en la plataforma Youtube.

Te dejamos algunas fotografías y temas musicales de la artista.

chrissy introduced gravity tonight by calling it a really old song, and as someone who has been an atc fan since before that song came out, i too felt really old. anyway, thank you for such a wonderful 4th atc show – y’all have been my fav band for seven years for a reason : ) pic.twitter.com/gKSmKqFb8l

— melanie (@melanieraush) October 4, 2021