Desmantelaron banda de coyotes que transportó 267 niños migrantes de Chile a EE.UU

BREAKING: An international crime group suspected of smuggling 1,000 Haitian migrants has been dismantled by @PDI_CHILE 👏

The network allegedly smuggled hundreds of children under the age of 6 towards the US, often without their parents. https://t.co/Wdj74Kxmh9 pic.twitter.com/6LPI0TH3BS

— INTERPOL (@INTERPOL_HQ) October 4, 2021