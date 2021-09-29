Impactó el año pasado: Pastora ahora es bisexual y estrella porno (Videos)

Ver esta publicación en Instagram
“I’m doing the best I can.” These words came tumbling out of my heart tonight as I stroked my 4yo’s face, with a tear managing to escape and slide down my cheek. I was snuggling him at bedtime tonight when he climbed on top of me and decided that that was the perfect spot to fall asleep. With his big toddler body sprawled on top of me and my arms caressing his face and arms, I started thinking about how he came as a surprise baby. He wasn’t planned AT ALL… but he or God or both of them decided he was meant to be here. So along he came, whether or not I wanted him to.😅😂😊 Fast forward to tonight with him sleeping on my chest, and my heart so badly wanted him to know I’m doing the best I can. Parenting is hard. Parenting in the midst of a divorce is even harder. Parenting in the midst of a divorce while in a global pandemic… is unprecedented. This isn’t to garner pity in any way, but rather to share a glimpse into my human experience.❤️ I get tired. And I feel mom guilt. And there’s always this feeling that I’m not spending enough quality time with each of my kiddos. (because 24/7 during a pandemic isn’t enough?🤦🏽♀️😅). So tonight, with my 4yo’s sleeping body on top of me, my heart yearned for him to know that I’m doing the best I can. I make mistakes. I yearn to do better. But this is the best I can do. And somehow I feel like this is a message for all of us. Because really, we’re all doing the best we can. We all wish we could better but what we’re doing is enough. It really is. So from one mama’s heart to all others, may you know you are enough, you’re doing enough, and it is all enough. Everything is going to be okay. Xoxo, The mom stuck under her 4yo’s sleeping body❤️❤️❤️ (Photo of my 4yo snuggling me at the beach yesterday and a video of him turning around to tell me he loves me ❤️😭❤️. Everything really is going to be okay.)
El diario El Tiempo de Bogotá contiene en su edición digital de hoy la historia de «Nikole Mitchell se convirtió en pastora de una iglesia cristiana en Minnesota, Estados Unidos, en el 2016. Pero ese mismo año su vida dio un giro repentino cuando asistió a un evento Lgtbiq+, pues se dio cuenta de que era bisexual.» El portal Extra.com añade: í, lo usual es que abunden historias de hombres y mujeres que, tras una vida que muchos pueden cuestionar, se conviertan a una religión y cambien su estilo de vida. Se puede decir que el caso de Nikole Mitchell es al revés. Un resumen: OnlyFans, la plataforma de contenidos para adultos, es su nuevo púlpito. La estadounidense Nikole Mitchell creció en una familia bautista muy conservadora, con roles de género fuertes y estereotipados que pueden hacer saltar de indignación a cualquier feminista. Sin embargo, ahí empezó a dar señales de que quería hacer algo distinto. Por ejemplo, Nikole se convirtió en pastora, una decisión que sus padres consideraron «rebelde» porque era un rol destinada para los hombres. «Crecí escuchando que a las mujeres no se les permitía dirigir y que su lugar era en la cocia y cuidar a sus hijos» , dijo en un informe del «Daily Styar». Lo que había detrás de la actividad pastoral era un fuerte deseo de lucirse ante la gente , dijo la estadounidense. Pero Nikole, eso sí, se mantuvo fiel a los principios religiosos, se casó y tuvo tres hijos. Sin embargo, hace cuatro años tuvo una suerte de epifanía, por decirlo en términos religiosos y sintió que su vida debía cambiar.