Este año, la temporada de premios 2021 inicia la lista de nominados a los Golden Globes 2021, premiación que originalmente es programada para la primera semana de enero como era usual todos los años.
No obstante, la pandemia del COVID-19 todavía pone en jaque a la industria del entretenimiento. En ese sentido, la nueva fecha fijada para la premiación es el próximo 28 de febrero.
Todavía no se conoce si será virtual o presencial, pero sí se mantendrá el mismo lugar de la ceremonia, ubicado en el hotel Beverly Hilton de Los Ángeles, California en Estados Unidos. Y esta es la lista de nominados a los Golden Globes 2021.
Schitts Creek
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Ted Lasso
The Crown
Lovecraft country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
Riz Ahmed
Chadwick Boseman
Anthony Hopkins
Gary Oldman
Tahar Rahim
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Regina King, One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Olivia Colman
Jodie Comer
Emma Corrin
Laura Linney
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Al Pacino, Hunters
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Normal People
The Queen’s Gambit
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Mejor Actriz en miniserie o película para televisión:
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
En materia de la gran pantalla la pelea es ardua, ellos son los nominados a los Golden Globes 2021 en la categoría cine.
The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising young Woman
Trial of the Chicago 7
Borat 2
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, United States vs Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kate Hudson, Music
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat 2
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Dev Patel, La increíble historia de David Copperfield
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
James Corden, The Prom
Sacha Baron Cohen, Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto, The little things
Bill Murray, On the rocks
Leslie Odom Jr., One night in Miami
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Helena Zengel, News of the world
Another Round, Dinamarca
La llorona, Francia/Guatemala
The life ahead, Italia
Minari, Estados Unidos
Two of Us, Estados Unidos/Francia
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Jack Fincher, Mank
Aaron Sorkin, The trial of the Chicago 7
Christopher Hampton y Florian Zeller, The Father
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Croods: the new age
Onward
Over the moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky
Ludwig Göransson, Tenet
James Newton Howard, News of the World
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Mank
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste, Soul
Las conocidas actrices Amy Poehler y Tina Fey, quienes ya han conducido tres galas anteriores, regresarán este 2021 para presentar de manera cómica y agradable el evento. Por otro lado, el galardón honorífico Cecil B. DeMille ya está confirmado para la actriz Jane Fonda, quien lo recibirá gracias a sus seis décadas de trayectoria en la industria.
Luis Fernando Herrera
Noticia al Día