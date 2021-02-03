febrero 3, 2021 - 12:42 pm

The Crown, Gambito de Dama, Emily in Paris y Soul destacan entre la lista de nominados a los Golden Globes 2021

Este año, la temporada de premios 2021 inicia la lista de nominados a los Golden Globes 2021, premiación que originalmente es programada para la primera semana de enero como era usual todos los años.

No obstante, la pandemia del COVID-19 todavía pone en jaque a la industria del entretenimiento. En ese sentido, la nueva fecha fijada para la premiación es el próximo 28 de febrero.

Todavía no se conoce si será virtual o presencial, pero sí se mantendrá el mismo lugar de la ceremonia, ubicado en el hotel Beverly Hilton de Los Ángeles, California en Estados Unidos. Y esta es la lista de nominados a los Golden Globes 2021.

Mejor serie de comedia o musical:

Schitts Creek

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Ted Lasso

Mejor serie de drama:

The Crown

Lovecraft country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Mejor Actor, drama:

Riz Ahmed

Chadwick Boseman

Anthony Hopkins

Gary Oldman

Tahar Rahim

Mejor actor, comedia o musical:

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Mejor Director:

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Regina King, One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Mejor actriz en serie de drama:

Olivia Colman

Jodie Comer

Emma Corrin

Laura Linney

Mejor actor en serie de drama:

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Al Pacino, Hunters

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Mejor actriz en serie de comedia:

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Mejor miniserie o película para TV:

Normal People

The Queen’s Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Mejor Actriz en miniserie o película para televisión:

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Mejor Actor en Miniserie o Película para TV:

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

En materia de la gran pantalla la pelea es ardua, ellos son los nominados a los Golden Globes 2021 en la categoría cine.

Mejor Película, drama

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising young Woman

Trial of the Chicago 7

Mejor Película de comedia o musical:

Borat 2

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Mejor Actriz, drama:

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, United States vs Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Mejor Actor, drama:

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Mejor Actriz, comedia o musical:

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson, Music

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

Mejor actor, comedia o musical:

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat 2

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Dev Patel, La increíble historia de David Copperfield

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

James Corden, The Prom

Mejor actor de reparto:

Sacha Baron Cohen, Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto, The little things

Bill Murray, On the rocks

Leslie Odom Jr., One night in Miami

Mejor actriz de reparto:

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Helena Zengel, News of the world

Mejor Película Extranjera:

Another Round, Dinamarca

La llorona, Francia/Guatemala

The life ahead, Italia

Minari, Estados Unidos

Two of Us, Estados Unidos/Francia

Mejor Guión:

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Jack Fincher, Mank

Aaron Sorkin, The trial of the Chicago 7

Christopher Hampton y Florian Zeller, The Father

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Mejor Película Animada:

Croods: the new age

Onward

Over the moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Mejor banda sonora:

Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky

Ludwig Göransson, Tenet

James Newton Howard, News of the World

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Mank

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste, Soul

Las conocidas actrices Amy Poehler y Tina Fey, quienes ya han conducido tres galas anteriores, regresarán este 2021 para presentar de manera cómica y agradable el evento. Por otro lado, el galardón honorífico Cecil B. DeMille ya está confirmado para la actriz Jane Fonda, quien lo recibirá gracias a sus seis décadas de trayectoria en la industria.

Luis Fernando Herrera

Noticia al Día