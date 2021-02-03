Estos son los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2021

febrero 3, 2021 - 12:01 pm

Estos son los nominados en las principales categorías de la 78ª edición de los Globos de Oro, que se entregarán en Beverly Hills el 28 de febrero.

La película de Netflix «Mank», ambientada en la Edad de Oro de Hollywood y que trata sobre el rodaje de «Ciudadano Kane», aventajó a todas las demás con seis nominaciones.

El servicio de streaming aplastó a la competencia con 22 nominaciones en total.

Las comediantes Tina Fey y Amy Poehler volverán a ser las presentadoras del evento, la primera gran entrega de premios de una temporada pandémica que culmina con los Oscar el 25 de abril.

– Películas –

Mejor película, drama:

«The Father»

«Mank»

«Nomadland»

«Promising Young Woman»

«The Trial of the Chicago 7»

Mejor película, musical o comedia:

«Borat Subsequent Moviefilm»

«Hamilton»

«Music»

«Palm Springs»

«The Prom»

Mejor actor, drama:

Riz Ahmed, «Sound of Metal»

Chadwick Boseman, «Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom»

Anthony Hopkins, «The Father»

Gary Oldman, «Mank»

Tahar Rahim, «The Mauritarian»

Mejor actriz, drama:

Viola Davis, «Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom»

Andra Day, «The United States vs Billie Holiday»

Vanessa Kirby, «Pieces of a Woman»

Frances McDormand, «Nomadland»

Carey Mulligan, «Promising Young Woman»

Mejor actor, musical o comedia:

Sacha Baron Cohen, «Borat Subsequent Moviefilm»

James Corden, «The Prom»

Lin-Manuel Miranda, «Hamilton»

Dev Patel, «The Personal History of David Copperfield»

Andy Samberg, «Palm Springs»

Mejor actriz, musical o comedia:

Maria Bakalova, «Borat Subsequent Moviefilm»

Kate Hudson, «Music»

Michelle Pfeiffer, «French Exit»

Rosamund Pike, «I Care A Lot»

Anya Taylor-Joy, «Emma»

Mejor actor de reparto:

Sacha Baron Cohen, «The Trial of the Chicago 7»

Daniel Kaluuya, «Judas and the Black Messiah»

Jared Leto, «The Little Things»

Bill Murray, «On the Rocks»

Leslie Odom, Jr, «One Night in Miami»

Mejor actriz de reparto

Glenn Close, «Hillbilly Elegy»

Olivia Colman, «The Father»

Jodie Foster, «The Mauritanian»

Amanda Seyfried, «Mank»

Helena Zengel, «News of the World»

Mejor director:

Emerald Fennell, «Promising Young Woman»

David Fincher, «Mank»

Regina King, «One Night in Miami»

Aaron Sorkin, «The Trial of the Chicago 7»

Chloe Zhao, «Nomadland»

Mejor película en lengua extranjera:

«Another Round»

«La Llorona»

«The Life Ahead»

«Minari»

«Two of Us»

Mejor película de animación:

«The Croods: A New Age»

«Onward»

«Over the Moon»

«Soul»

«Wolfwalkers»

– TELEVISIÓN –

Mejor serie dramática:

«The Crown»

«Lovecraft Country»

«The Mandalorian»

«Ozark»

«Ratched»

Mejor actor, drama:

Jason Bateman, «Ozark»

Josh O’Connor, «The Crown»

Bob Odenkirk, «Better Call Saul»

Al Pacino, «Hunters»

Matthew Rhys, «Perry Mason»

Mejor actriz de drama:

Olivia Colman, «The Crown»

Jodie Comer, «Killing Eve»

Emma Corrin, «The Crown»

Laura Linney, «Ozark»

Sarah Paulson, «Ratched»

Mejor serie musical o de comedia:

«Emily in Paris»

«The Flight Attendant»

«The Great»

«Schitt’s Creek»

«Ted Lasso»

Mejor actor, musical o comedia:

Don Cheadle, «Black Monday»

Nicholas Hoult, «The Great»

Eugene Levy, «Schitt’s Creek»

Jason Sudeikis, «Ted Lasso»

Ramy Youssef, «Ramy»

Mejor actriz, musical o comedia:

Lily Collins, «Emily in Paris»

Kaley Cuoco, «The Flight Attendant»

Elle Fanning, «The Great»

Jane Levy, «Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist»

Catherine O’Hara, «Schitt’s Creek»

Mejor serie limitada o película para televisión:

«Normal People»

«The Queen’s Gambit»

«Small Axe»

«The Undoing»

«Unorthodox»

Mejor actor de serie limitada o película para televisión:

Bryan Cranston, «Your Honor»

Jeff Daniels, «The Comey Rule»

Hugh Grant, «The Undoing»

Ethan Hawke, «The Good Lord Bird»

Mark Ruffalo, «I Know This Much Is True»

Mejor actriz de serie limitada o película para televisión:

Cate Blanchett, «Mrs America»

Daisy Edgar-Jones, «Normal People»

Shira Haas, «Unorthodox»

Nicole Kidman, «The Undoing»

Anya Taylor-Joy, «The Queen’s Gambit»

– PELÍCULAS CON MÁS NOMINACIONES –

«Mank» – 6

«The Trial of the Chicago 7» – 5

«The Father» – 4

«Nomadland» – 4

«Promising Young Woman» – 4

AFP