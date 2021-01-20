Así se encuentra el Capitolio a minutos de la toma de Biden (+Fotos)

enero 20, 2021 - 12:01 pm
US National Guard troops patrol the vicinity of the US Capitol hours before the Inauguration of US President-Elect Joe Biden in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2021. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP)
Faltando solo pocos minutos para la toma de posesión y juramentación de Joe Biden ya el capitolio está preparado para comenzar la ceremonia.
Luego de que el presidente saliente Donald Trump dejara la Casa Blanca, el personal comenzó a hacer la mudanza de la familia Biden y ha proceder con la desinfección de las habitaciones.
Hace aproximadamente una hora, los invitados han ido llegando a las instalaciones. Artistas como Lady Gaga, ya se encuentran esperando, también arribó el expresidente Barack Obama, junto a su esposa y el secretario de Estado Mike Pompeo.
Foto: Tasos Katopodis / POOL / AFP
Senators arrive for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by Greg Nash / POOL / AFP)
Members of the National Guard look on as American flags decorate the «Field of Flags» at the National Mall ahead of the inauguration of U.S. – President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis / POOL / AFP)
Avance.