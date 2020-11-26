Retiran el féretro de Maradona de la Casa Rosada por disturbios

noviembre 26, 2020 - 2:57 pm
A fan climbing on the facade of the Casa Rosada government house, holds up an Argentinian flag as he waits to enter to pay tribute to Argentinian late football legend Diego Armando Maradona, in Buenos Aires, on November 26, 2020. – Argentine football legend Diego Maradona will be buried Thursday on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, a spokesman said. Maradona, who died of a heart attack Wednesday at the age of 60, will be laid to rest in the Jardin de Paz cemetery, where his parents were also buried, Sebastian Sanchi told AFP. (Photo by ALEJANDRO PAGNI / AFP)
Familiares decidieron retirar el féretro de Maradona de la Casa Rosada luego de que la fanaticada burlara la seguridad y entrara a la fuerza.