 Kira Hamilton ... la perla negra (Videos)
  noviembre 16, 2020 - 9:54 am
Entretenimiento

Kira Hamilton, la perla negra y sus cuadritos asesinos nos regala otro videito

Kira Hamilton es entrenadora personal y bailarina. Joven y saludable dispone de unas cuantas horas en el gym para esculpir un cuerpo perfecto sin un gramo de grasa.
Esta muchacha ha alcanzado un abdomen con sus músculos definidos y sólidos.
Con un cuerpo armonioso, Kira, pasea por la playa donde se le ve como una verdadera «perla negra».