 Charly Jordan enciende las redes con sus videos
  octubre 28, 2020 - 2:19 pm
Entretenimiento

Charly Jordan enciende las redes con sus videos

 
 
 
 
 
More BTS I can’t get over this hair from @hairbyruslan 😻 and @clint incredible eye, peep the full production squad haha. Full shoot on my OF coming soon 👀 peep the workout program for the 🍑 @circuit.workit

BTS from a beautiful golden hour shoot w @clint x @hairbyruslan YouTube video + more coming soon! Happy girl ✨ wearing @gooseberryintimates

Silence in the age of noise 🌊 @smokeroses

Does it still count as a thirst trap if it’s a one piece? Debatable 💋 Makeup @robscheppy I was looking at my face yesterday and I’ve noticed from the past three years of traveling that my skin has definitely aged a bit from sun damage, flying on dry airplanes, etc. The first sign of baby wrinkles on my forehead. My initial reaction was negative, but then I thought it’s kind of exciting. Aging in today’s world is sort of frowned upon with how much preventative plastic surgery people can get but I think that aging can be graceful and amazing. I guess what I’m saying is that I was kind of excited by my baby wrinkles if that doesn’t make me sound crazy. I think they show a life well lived and lots of stories to tell 😘

CHARLY JORDAN

 

Modelo independiente y sensación de las redes sociales que ha trabajado para marcas como Pura Vida, Forever 21 y Revolve. Su cuenta de Instagram autotitulada tiene más de 3.3 millones de seguidores.

Antes de la Fama

De niña, jugó fútbol por 12 años y compitió en atletismo por cuatro años. Fue campeona estatal de atletismo en tres ocaciones y aceptó una beca completa de atletismo que más tarde rechazó.

Curiosidades

Ha realizado videos para festivales musicales por todo el mundo como Pal Norte, EDC y Coachella. Vida Familiar Creció en Las Vegas, Nevada junto con sus cuatro hermanos menores.

También vivió en Costa Rica por dos años. Más tarde se radicó en Los Ángeles. Comenzó a salir con Robert Graham. En el 2020 comenzó a salir con Tayler Holder. Anteriormente salió con Robert Graham.

 