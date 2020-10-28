Charly Jordan enciende las redes con sus videos

Ver esta publicación en Instagram
YOUR SMILE IS BEAUTIFUL 🦋 and so are you inside and out! Have a blessed Sunday and don’t forget that serving others is one of the purest forms of happiness you can feel ❤️ have a conversation with someone today about something they love, clean the dishes for someone, or flash someone that smile 😉 sweater @revolve
I really said 🍌 @fashionnova @fashionnovamen Being back in salty water feels like home! I know this year has been kind of a rough one but do you still have any goals and plans you’re trying to follow through on! What are they?! I’m releasing my new single at the end of this month for you guys! V excited! 👀 ‘Fashionovapartner’
Does it still count as a thirst trap if it’s a one piece? Debatable 💋 Makeup @robscheppy I was looking at my face yesterday and I’ve noticed from the past three years of traveling that my skin has definitely aged a bit from sun damage, flying on dry airplanes, etc. The first sign of baby wrinkles on my forehead. My initial reaction was negative, but then I thought it’s kind of exciting. Aging in today’s world is sort of frowned upon with how much preventative plastic surgery people can get but I think that aging can be graceful and amazing. I guess what I’m saying is that I was kind of excited by my baby wrinkles if that doesn’t make me sound crazy. I think they show a life well lived and lots of stories to tell 😘
CHARLY JORDAN
Modelo independiente y sensación de las redes sociales que ha trabajado para marcas como Pura Vida, Forever 21 y Revolve. Su cuenta de Instagram autotitulada tiene más de 3.3 millones de seguidores.
Antes de la Fama
De niña, jugó fútbol por 12 años y compitió en atletismo por cuatro años. Fue campeona estatal de atletismo en tres ocaciones y aceptó una beca completa de atletismo que más tarde rechazó.
Curiosidades
Ha realizado videos para festivales musicales por todo el mundo como Pal Norte, EDC y Coachella. Vida Familiar Creció en Las Vegas, Nevada junto con sus cuatro hermanos menores.
Comenzó a salir con Robert Graham. En el 2020 comenzó a salir con Tayler Holder.