El tiburón peregrino, el segundo pez más grande del mundo

El segundo pez más grande del mundo es el tiburón peregrino Estos gigantes pueden crecer hasta más de 10 metros (30 pies) de largo.
Estudiar el tiburón peregrino desde la superficie no es fácil; se ve solo una aleta dorsal y un poco de boca y una cola, en un día tranquilo. Es posible que la visibilidad bajo el agua no sea excelente y su vista no durará mucho mientras el tiburón se aleja nadando.
Pero desde el aire, es una historia diferente. Los drenes han revolucionado tanto el cine como la ciencia sobre la vida silvestre, e incluso una simple toma de arriba hacia abajo nos permite analizar el proceso de su alimentación y proporciona una idea de cómo se mueven.
Esta tecnología también nos da una idea de la misteriosa vida social de los tiburones peregrinos.
Este increíble y gigante Tiburón peregrino posee la boca más grande, y le otorga un aspecto terrorífico. A pesar de ello, es uno de los tiburones menos agresivos. Así que si te cruzas con uno, no le prestes mucha atención ni te mueras de miedo, porque tiene una naturaleza inofensiva y tolerante con todo lo que se cruza.
