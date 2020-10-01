El tiburón peregrino, el segundo pez más grande del mundo

View this post on Instagram

Meet the second biggest fish in the world: the basking shark, captured here by @bertiegregory. Who can tell us what they eat? Comment below! These giants can grow to more than 10 meters (30 ft) long. Studying them from the surface has been difficult; you don’t see much other than a dorsal fin and a bit of mouth and tail on a calm day. Underwater visibility may not be great, and your view doesn’t last long as the shark swims away. But from the air, it's a different story. Drones have revolutionized both wildlife film and science, and even a simple top-down shot like this allows us to analyze the mechanics of their feeding and provides a sense of how they move. This technology is also giving us as an insight into the mysterious social lives of basking sharks. It’s pretty crazy to think how little we know about the interactions and movements of the second biggest fish on the planet! #drone #britishwildlife #underwater #baskingshark #shark