Aylen Davis, mucho de todo (Videos)

Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Its been 9 months already and I couldn’t be more happy with my results from @dr.davidsieber 👨🏻⚕️Not only did he give me the results I wanted, but this time I didn’t have any complications or scar tissue. I’ve been thru this journey before and I had complications in the past which is what brought me to Dr Sieber and thanks to his amazing new techniques that he used on my breast revision, I can finally be at peace knowing that I won’t have to go thru this again! Thank you so much Doc! 🤗🙌
Aylen Davis es una robusta modelo que recibe los «me gusta» de a montón en sus cuentas de redes sociales.
Aquí les compartimos algunas de sus fotografías en IG y dos videos artesanales.
Cuenta con un buen número de admiradores.
Se dedica a los negocios de la moda.