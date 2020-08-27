Gareth Barry anunció su retiro luego de 653 partidos en la Premier

El centrocampista internacional Gareth Barry, poseedor del récord de partidos jugados en Premier League con 653, se retirará a los 39 años, anunciaron este jueves el Manchester City y Everton, dos de los equipos donde jugó.
«Felicidades por esta magnífica carrera y gracias por el tiempo pasado con los ‘Toffees'», tuitéo el Everton, mientras que el City le envió sus «mejores deseos en su retirada».
Barry (53 veces internacional, 3 goles) debutó al más alto nivel con el Aston Villa en 1998, antes de fichar por el City en 2009, club con el que ganó la Copa de Inglaterra en 2011 y la liga al año siguiente.
Posteriormente vistió la camiseta del Everton durante tres temporadas (2014-2017) y pasó al West Bromwich Albion, con quien solo participó en 6 encuentros la temporada pasada, marcada por un 2º puesto en la Championship (segunda división) y el consiguiente ascenso a la Premier.
