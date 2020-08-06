El mundo llora 708 mil muertos por coronavirus y se acerca a los 19 millones de contagiados por coronavirus

Lancet Inf Dis Article: Here. Mobile Version: Here. Data sources: Full list. Downloadable database: GitHub, Feature Layer.

Cases and Death counts include confirmed and probable (where reported).

Recovered cases are estimates based on local media reports, and state and local reporting when available, and therefore may be substantially lower than the true number. US state-level recovered cases are from COVID Tracking Project.

Active cases = total cases – total recovered – total deaths.

Incidence Rate = cases per 100,000 persons.

Case-Fatality Ratio (%) = Number recorded deaths / Number cases.

US Testing Rate: = total test results per 100,000 persons. The «total test results» are equal to «Total test results (Positive + Negative)» from COVID Tracking Project.

US Hospitalization Rate (%): = Total number hospitalized / Number cases. The «Total number hospitalized» is the «Hospitalized – Cumulative» count from COVID Tracking Project. The «hospitalization rate» and «Total number hospitalized» are only presented for those states which provide cumulative hospital data.

Point level: County level (Admin0) – US; Province/State level (Admin1) – China, Canada, Australia, Germany, Italy, Spain, Mexico, Brazil, Chile; Country level (Admin2) – other countries. All points (except for Australia and Italy) shown on the map are based on geographic centroids, and are not representative of a specific address, building or any location at a spatial scale finer than a province/state. Australian and Italian dots are located at the centroid of the largest city in each state.

Time Zones: lower-left corner indicator – your local time; lower-right corner plot – UTC.

Note: All cases of COVID-19 in repatriated US citizens from the Diamond Princess are grouped together. These individuals have been assigned to various quarantine locations (in military bases and hospitals) around the US. This grouping is consistent with the CDC.

