Todo el equipo de Flash Gordon tiene COVID-19: ¿Qué hará la UFC y qué tiene que ver Paul Felder?

Breaking: @jaredflashgordon ‘s coaches and team all tested positive for CV and were not able to make the trip to corner him. With no corners or coaches Jared was determined to fight and pressed through set back after setback and still made his way to Fight Island. In an unprecedented move, long time friend, training partner and fellow SP teammate, @felderpaul is scheduled to commentate the remaining events on Fight Island and has gotten clearance to come off the desk to help his friend through the fight during the event. Also long time SP friend @eric_xcmma who is there with fellow SP client @dynamitedan808 will step up and help Jared in his fight. #1team1dream #represented