Selena Gómez anunció fondo de 100 millones de dólares para dar acceso a todos a la salud mental

La cantante y actriz, Selena Gómez, destinó 100 millones de dólares para que todos tengan acceso a los servicios de salud mental. La artista dio a conocer esta noticia mediante un comunicado y recibió elogios por parte de sus millones de seguidores.
“Estoy muy agradecida de estar rodeada de un equipo que ayudó a hacer realidad el Rare Impact Fund”, dijo la cantante en un comunicado. “Desde el inicio de la marca, queríamos encontrar una manera de retribuir a nuestra comunidad y apoyar aún más a las personas que necesitaban acceso a servicios de salud mental, que han tenido un profundo impacto en mi vida”.
Una gran cantidad de celebridades y figuras públicas compartieron su apoyo a la justicia racial en las últimas semanas, a medida que las protestas contra el racismo continúan arrasando e impactando al mundo.
Vea aquí el comunicado:
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Our goal with the Rare Impact Fund is to raise an ambitious $100 million over the next 10 years to help increase access to mental health resources. How? Starting with our very first sale, 1% of annual Rare Beauty sales will go directly to the Rare Impact Fund. But that’s not all. We’re committed to raising funds with numerous philanthropic partners to reach our goal. The Rare Impact Fund will help support the local, national, and global organizations that have a direct impact on the well-being of this amazing community. Together, we are better, and because we know we can’t do this alone, we’ve established the Rare Beauty Mental Health Council comprised of leading mental health experts and professionals with lived experience to help steer our impact efforts. To learn more about our resources and support, and to meet the members of our Mental Health Council, head to our IG stories! #RareImpact
