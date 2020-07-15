Despiden a luchador de la UFC antes de su debut por su pasado nazi

julio 15, 2020 - 10:07 am

La UFC terminó la relación profesional con el peleador alemán Timo Feucht debido a sus supuestos vínculos neonazis, según MMA Fighting.

La pelea del germano por el peso semicompleto fue cancelada tras descubrirse su pasado hooligan. El joven, de 24 años, iba a combatir este miércoles 15 de julio contra el noruego Kenneth Bergh en “Fight Island”.

Feucht estuvo involucrado en un grupo neonazi, que atacó con explosivos, spray de pimienta y otras armas en Connewitz, Leipzig, en enero de 2016, durante una marcha del movimiento islamófobo «Pegida», destaca el reportaje de “Bell Tower News”.

El luchador fue uno de los 215 detenidos por la polícia alemana por provocar estos altercados y disturbios. Meses después fue arrestado nuevamente luego de que un grupo de personas había planeado atacar al grupo de fanáticos antirracistas del BSG Chemie Leipzig.

Feucht no pudo debutar en la UFC

Timo Feucht fue llamado a última hora por UFC para hacer su debut en esta organización tras su sorprendente récord de 8-1 en Brave CF, que también rescindido su contrato por sus vínculos con el nazismo.

El luchador se disculpa por su pasado nazi

El alemán pidió a los fanáticos que eviten juzgarlo por sus errores pasados. Feucht escribió en Instagram: “Hubo un momento en mi vida en el que no era el atleta enfocado y el padre que soy ahora.”

“Era inmaduro y estaba con la multitud equivocada. Por favor, mira lo que he sacrificado para llegar aquí. Por favor, mira el hombre en el que me he convertido. Descubrí las artes marciales y eso me ha salvado la vida”.

“El deporte me ha llevado por el camino correcto. No quiero nada más que convertirme en un modelo a seguir para los niños pequeños que han tenido que pasar por lo mismo que yo”.

Alberth Josue Piña/Agencias