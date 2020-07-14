De esta forma compañeros de la serie Glee despidieron a Naya Rivera

Tras seis días de búsqueda, este lunes se ha confirmado la muerte de la actriz, desaparecida desde el pasado miércoles en un lago de California. Allí había alquilado un bote junto a su hijo pequeño, de cuatro años, que apareció horas después solo en la embarcación explicando que su madre había ido a nadar, pero nunca había vuelto.
La intérprete se dio a conocer a nivel mundial en Glee, encarnando al personaje de Santana López, y sus compañeros se han sumado a los mensajes de cariño y apoyo de los fans a través de sus redes sociales. «Era valiente y muy divertida», ha recordado Darren Criss (Blaine), «nadie me ha hecho reír como ella en el set». También ha lamentado que «tenía más talento del que nunca vamos a poder ver». Chris Colfer (Kurt) ha destacado que «era capaz de convertir un mal día en uno bueno, con un simple comentario». «Su luminosidad y sentido del humor eran inigualables», ha añadido.
Por su parte, Amber Riley (Mercedes) ha reivindicado que Rivera fue su «compañera y dueto favorito. Te quiero». Quien encarnara a Artie en la serie, Kevin McHale, se ha acordado también de Cory Monteith, de cuyo fallecimiento se cumplían siete años el mismo día que ha aparecido el cuerpo de Rivera. «Hace siete años estábamos juntos en Londres cuando supimos lo de Cory. Estábamos tan lejos, pero agradecí muchísimo que nos tuviéramos el uno al otro», ha publicado. «Era la que más talento tenía de todos nosotros», ha añadido.
«Eras el alma de la fiesta», ha compartido Harry Shum Jr. (Mike), «por ser capaz de seguir brillando tras un largo día, Y también por ser esa amiga que siempre está dispuesta a escuchar y ofrecer empatía, perspectiva». Jenna Ushkolowitz (Tina), Demi Lovato (Dani) y Jane Lynch (Sue) son otras de las compañeras que se han unido a la despedida.
She was bold. She was outrageous. She was a LOT of fun.
Naya made me laugh like no one else on that set. I always said it while we were working together and I’ve maintained it ever since. Her playful, wicked sense of humor never ceased to bring a smile to my face.
RIP Naya Rivera. I’ll forever cherish the opportunity to play your girlfriend on Glee. The character you played was groundbreaking for tons of closeted (at the time) queer girls like me, and your ambition and accomplishments were inspiring to Latina women all over the world. pic.twitter.com/oCML03M9Kw
There are no words and yet so many things I want to say, I don’t believe I’ll ever be able to articulate exactly what I feel but… Naya, you were a ⚡️ force and everyone who got to be around you knew it and felt the light and joy you exuded when you walked into a room. You shined on stage and screen and radiated with love behind closed doors. I was lucky enough to share so many laughs, martinis and secrets with you. I can not believe I took for granted that you’d always be here. Our friendship went in waves as life happens and we grow, so I will not look back and regret but know I love you and promise to help the legacy of your talent, humor, light and loyalty live on. You are so loved. You deserved the world and we will make sure Josey and your family feel that everyday. I miss you already.
My Naya, my Snixxx, my Bee. I legitimately can not imagine this world without you. pic.twitter.com/qX9t1Uhx01
How can you convey all your love and respect for someone in one post? How can you summarize a decade of friendship and laughter with words alone? If you were friends with Naya Rivera, you simply can’t. Her brilliance and humor were unmatched. Her beauty and talent were otherworldly. She spoke truth to power with poise and fearlessness. She could turn a bad day into a great day with a single remark. She inspired and uplifted people without even trying. Being close to her was both a badge of honor and a suit of armor. Naya was truly one of a kind, and she always will be. 💔 Sending all my love to her wonderful family and her beautiful son.
