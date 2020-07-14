De esta forma compañeros de la serie Glee despidieron a Naya Rivera

julio 14, 2020 - 9:01 am

Tras seis días de búsqueda, este lunes se ha confirmado la muerte de la actriz, desaparecida desde el pasado miércoles en un lago de California. Allí había alquilado un bote junto a su hijo pequeño, de cuatro años, que apareció horas después solo en la embarcación explicando que su madre había ido a nadar, pero nunca había vuelto.

La intérprete se dio a conocer a nivel mundial en Glee, encarnando al personaje de Santana López, y sus compañeros se han sumado a los mensajes de cariño y apoyo de los fans a través de sus redes sociales. «Era valiente y muy divertida», ha recordado Darren Criss (Blaine), «nadie me ha hecho reír como ella en el set». También ha lamentado que «tenía más talento del que nunca vamos a poder ver». Chris Colfer (Kurt) ha destacado que «era capaz de convertir un mal día en uno bueno, con un simple comentario». «Su luminosidad y sentido del humor eran inigualables», ha añadido.

Por su parte, Amber Riley (Mercedes) ha reivindicado que Rivera fue su «compañera y dueto favorito. Te quiero». Quien encarnara a Artie en la serie, Kevin McHale, se ha acordado también de Cory Monteith, de cuyo fallecimiento se cumplían siete años el mismo día que ha aparecido el cuerpo de Rivera. «Hace siete años estábamos juntos en Londres cuando supimos lo de Cory. Estábamos tan lejos, pero agradecí muchísimo que nos tuviéramos el uno al otro», ha publicado. «Era la que más talento tenía de todos nosotros», ha añadido.

«Eras el alma de la fiesta», ha compartido Harry Shum Jr. (Mike), «por ser capaz de seguir brillando tras un largo día, Y también por ser esa amiga que siempre está dispuesta a escuchar y ofrecer empatía, perspectiva». Jenna Ushkolowitz (Tina), Demi Lovato (Dani) y Jane Lynch (Sue) son otras de las compañeras que se han unido a la despedida.

She was bold. She was outrageous. She was a LOT of fun.

Naya made me laugh like no one else on that set. I always said it while we were working together and I’ve maintained it ever since. Her playful, wicked sense of humor never ceased to bring a smile to my face.

— Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) July 14, 2020