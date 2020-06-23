Terremoto en México dejó un fallecido: Así fueron los segundos de terror por sismo (+FOTOS)

junio 23, 2020 - 2:17 pm
El terremoto de 7.5 que sacudió este martes con fuerza el centro y sur de México deja al menos un muerto en el municipio oaxaqueño de Crucecita, epicentro del movimiento telúrico.
En declaraciones a medios, el gobernador del sureño estado de Oaxaca, Alejandro Murat, informó que una persona perdió la vida y otra resultó herida tras el derrumbe de un edificio.
Además, un hospital de la zona dedicado a la atención de pacientes de COVID-19 sufrió daños «estructurales» y se tuvo que desalojar el centro médico.
People and their pets are seen on a street during a quake in Mexico City, on June 23, 2020, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. – A 7.1 magnitude quake was registered Tuesday in the south of Mexico, according to the Mexican National Seismological Service. (Photo by Pedro PARDO / AFP)
People remain outside the Durango clinic in Mexico City during a quake on June 23, 2020 amid the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic. – A 7.1 magnitude quake was registered Tuesday in the south of Mexico, according to the Mexican National Seismological Service. (Photo by CLAUDIO CRUZ / AFP)
People remain outside buildings in Mexico City during a quake on June 23, 2020 amid the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic. – A 7.1 magnitude quake was registered Tuesday in the south of Mexico, according to the Mexican National Seismological Service. (Photo by Alfredo ESTRELLA / AFP)
Health workers and patients remain outside the Durango clinic in Mexico City during a quake on June 23, 2020 amid the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic. – A 7.1 magnitude quake was registered Tuesday in the south of Mexico, according to the Mexican National Seismological Service. (Photo by Pedro PARDO / AFP)