Ecclestone dice que Hamilton tiene razón al denunciar el racismo

El antiguo patrón de la Fórmula 1, Bernie Ecclestone, expresó este miércoles su apoyo al campeón del mundo Lewis Hamilton, que el lunes denunció el silencio «de las estrellas» de su disciplina «dominada por los blancos» tras la muerte en Estados Unidos de George Floyd.
«Es algo bueno que Lewis se exprese y que los jugadores de fútbol comiencen a hablar y que continúen haciéndolo», declaró Ecclestone a la AFP, desde su domicilio en Suiza.
«En lo que a mí respecta, estoy muy sorprendido que haya tenido que pasar tanto tiempo para que un negro muerto de manera tan brutal haya llamado la atención de los deportistas sobre estas cosas», añadió Ecclestone en relación a la muerte Floyd, un afroamericano de 46 años, a manos de un policía durante su detención en Mineápolis hace 10 días.
«Algunos de ustedes figuran entre las más grandes estrellas y sin embargo permanecen silenciosos frente a la injusticia», escribió el séxtuple campeón del mundo de Fórmula 1 en su cuenta Instagram tras la muerte de Floyd, que ha desembocado en protestas y disturbios en diferentes ciudades de Estados Unidos.
This past week has been so dark. I have failed to keep hold of my emotions. I have felt so much anger, sadness and disbelief in what my eyes have seen. I am completely overcome with rage at the sight of such blatant disregard for the lives of our people. The injustice that we are seeing our brothers and sisters face all over the world time and time again is disgusting, and MUST stop. So many people seem surprised, but to us unfortunately, it is not surprising. Those of us who are black, brown or in between, see it everyday and should not have to feel as though we were born guilty, don’t belong, or fear for our lives based on the colour of our skin. Will Smith said it best, racism is not getting worse, it’s being filmed. Only now that the world is so well equipped with cameras has this issue been able to come to light in such a big way. It is only when there are riots and screams for justice that the powers that be cave in and do something, but by then it is far too late and not enough has been done. It took hundreds of thousands of peoples complaints and buildings to burn before officials reacted and decided to arrest Derek Chauvin for murder, and that is sad. Unfortunately, America is not the only place where racism lives and we continue to fail as humans when we cannot stand up for what is right. Please do not sit in silence, no matter the colour of your skin. Black Lives Matter. #blackouttuesday ✊🏽
«Nadie mueve un dedo en mi industria, que es un deporte por supuesto dominado por los blancos. Soy una de las pocas personas de color, todavía estoy solo», denunció el piloto de Mercedes de 35 años.
Además de Ecclestone, el patrón de Mercedes Toto Wolff también manifestó su apoyo a Hamilton, al que definió como un «defensor de las minorías».
