Contra el amor no puede nada, ni el Coronavirus

mayo 11, 2020 - 2:04 pm
Newly-wed Italians Ester Concilio (L) and Rafaele Carbonelli kiss while wearing face masks following their wedding ceremony at the Briosco’s town hall, about 45 km ( 28 miles) north of Milan, on May 11, 2020 during the country’s lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP)
Los recién casados italianos Ester Concilio y Rafaele Carbonelli se besan mientras usan máscaras faciales después de su ceremonia de boda en el ayuntamiento de Briosco, a unos 45 km (28 millas) al norte de Milán, el 11 de mayo de 2020 durante el cierre del país destinado a frenar la propagación de la infección por COVID-19, causada por el nuevo coronavirus.
Italian Briosco’s mayor Antonio Verbicaro delivers a speech to Italian Ester Concilio (L) and Rafaele Carbonelli as they wearing protective masks and gloves during the ceremony at the Briosco’s town hall, about 45 km ( 28 miles) north of Milan, on May 11, 2020 during the country’s lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP)
Italian Ester Concilio (L) and Rafaele Carbonelli wearing protective masks and gloves holds wedding rings during the ceremony at the Briosco’s town hall, about 45 km ( 28 miles) north of Milan, on May 11, 2020 during the country’s lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP)
Wedding rings are pictured during the ceremony at the Briosco’s town hall, about 45 km ( 28 miles) north of Milan, on May 11, 2020 during the country’s lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP)
Newly-wed Italians Ester Concilio (L) and Rafaele Carbonelli wearing face masks show wedding rings under the protective gloves following the ceremony at the Briosco’s town hall, about 45 km ( 28 miles) north of Milan, on May 11, 2020 during the country’s lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP)
AFP