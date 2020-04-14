¿Y qué tal esta veterana de la Fuerza Aérea? (Video)

Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Well everyone we roll with punches sometimes and if you ask me these are coming way too fast and I think a chair was just thrown now wtf. Gym selfies will now be at home for the time being. Still prepping but show is being pushed back. Nothing changes though I am still eating and training just gonna get interesting with it. So as far a countdown we will see if I can still get down we can keep my show.
Kat Lifter es modelo Fitness – Culturista, Licenciada en Nutrición.
Orgullosa veterana de la Fuerza Aérea, esposa y madre, amante de los perros y una competidora accidental de bikini.
En su cuenta de IG comparte – sin complejos- sus mejores poses. Los recuerdos de sus viajes a la playa y, en su casa, desfila sus bikinis para su disfrute y el de sus seguidores.