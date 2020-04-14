 ¿Y qué tal esta veterana de la Fuerza Aérea? (Video)
Entretenimiento

Kat Lifter es modelo Fitness – Culturista, Licenciada en Nutrición.
Orgullosa veterana de la Fuerza Aérea, esposa y madre, amante de los perros y una competidora accidental de bikini.

En su cuenta de IG comparte – sin complejos- sus mejores poses. Los recuerdos de sus viajes a la playa y, en su casa, desfila sus bikinis para su disfrute y el de sus seguidores.

