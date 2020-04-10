Mayweather promete emular a su tío y convertirse en un gran entrenador

Floyd Mayweather, quien se retiró del boxeo invicto en 2017, dijo el viernes que quiere seguir los pasos de su fallecido tío Roger y convertirse en un entrenador exitoso.
El exboxeador expresó su compromiso en un mensaje en su cuenta de Instagram que acompaño con un video en el que aparece entrenando a su sobrino de 14 años.
«Soy nuevo como entrenador y hasta ahora he estado trabajando con gente sin experiencia en boxeo, por lo tanto estamos creciendo juntos», escribió Mayweather. «Pero les prometo que seré uno de los mejores entrenadores del mundo».
Roger Mayweather, que murió el mes pasado a los 59 años, entrenó a su sobrino Floyd durante gran parte de la carrera del imbatido campeón.
«Debido al reciente fallecimiento de mi tío Roger, me he sentido inspirado para ayudar a los que me rodean de la misma manera que ellos han estado ahí para mí a lo largo de mi carrera de boxeo», agradeció Mayweather, quien se despidió de los rings con un balance de 50 victorias y ninguna derrota.
El exboxeador, de 43 años, dijo que la pandemia del coronavirus le ha mantenido aislado y con tiempo para reflexionar sobre su futuro.
«En una época en la que debemos distanciarnos de los demás, he podido reflexionar sobre cómo quiero hacer la diferencia en la vida de las personas y ayudarlas a alcanzar sus objetivos», escribió. «Quiero causar un impacto en quienes me rodean y permitirles ver su potencial».
AFP